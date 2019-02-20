Already Ready for Summer? So Are These Glitter-Filled 'Party Island' Pool Floats

Last year, Sam's Club won summer by debuting massive six-person "party islands" in the form of Insta-worthy unicorns and flamingos. And now, just in time to lift your spirits from the winter doldrums, the retailer is back with delightful arrivals for summer 2019. Last year's popular flamingo float has been updated with glitter filling (!!) and joined by an equally sparkly new swan and luxe-lookin' speedboat (which has already sold out).

Better still? This year's floats come equipped with some very pool-party-optimized amenities...

Houston, we have cupholders now. (Eight of them to be exact.)

Genius! They also feature built-in coolers.

Ready to set yourself up for summer bliss before the last snow falls? (Warning: They're already going like hotcakes.)

Buy ($170)

