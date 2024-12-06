Alstead native now living in California describes feeling his first earthquake
A New Hampshire native who recently moved to Arcata, California, experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern California on Thursday.
A New Hampshire native who recently moved to Arcata, California, experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern California on Thursday.
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
WASHINGTON (AP) — An imprisoned far-right extremist group leader who was the top target of the federal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol balked at answering a prosecutor's questions about the attack when he testified on Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of leaking him confidential information.
New images have been released of the suspect wanted over the targeted murder of a healthcare boss in New York City. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel yesterday morning before the start of a conference. Police say the gunman was wearing a mask and footage shows him walking slowly behind Mr Thompson before shooting him several times in the back.
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
The ongoing Canada Post strike has reached the three-week mark as the two sides continue to trade proposals through a government-appointed mediator.
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco
Collings, himself a father of two now-grown daughters, was convicted of killing Rowan on Nov. 3, 2007 in the tiny southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, a VPD spokesperson told reporters at an afternoon news conference.Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told The Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Ele
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of stealing around $42,000 in gas from a gas station over several months.
"We are fighting for Kelaia’s healing and well-being every day," said Kelaia Turner's mother
The Be on the Lookout or BOLO campaign is out with the top 25 most wanted suspects in Canada. These are suspects in ongoing criminal investigations, identified as the most dangerous in the country. Eight suspects on the new list are wanted by Toronto police. As Chris Glover reports, police are hopeful a more advanced website using AI technology will help track some of them down.
An 8-year-old boy died on Thanksgiving Day after a large statue fell on him at a luxury Phoenix resort last week, authorities said.
Ryan Borgwardt was presumed drowned after going kayaking in August. Now police say he's in Eastern Europe
Fighting to stay out of prison for the rest of his life on sex trafficking charges and more, Sean “Diddy” Combs now wants more screen time. Facing one of the prosecutors who helped put Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and recently denied his $50 million bail request for the third time, the …
Police are still searching for the gunman who killed the head of a major American health insurance company in New York on Wednesday in what the city's top officer described as a "brazen targeted attack."Brian Thompson, head of UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead as he walked into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan just before 6:45 a.m. ET. Police said the attacker had been waiting for Thompson, who was heading to the hotel for the company's annual investors conference. "This does not appear to be
Former ballerina Ashley Benefield, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.