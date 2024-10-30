Alternativa Film Project Unveils Shortlisted Films & Jury For 2024 Edition In Indonesia

EXCLUSIVE: The Alternativa Film Project, a global non-profit film initiative founded by technology company inDrive, has unveiled its shortlisted films and jury for the upcoming Alternativa Film Awards.

This year’s edition will be hosted in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on November 29. Last year’s edition was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

More from Deadline

Organizers said that the Alternativa Film Awards aims to recognize films that address important social and cultural topics, and which also have an ambition to positively affect the lives of people and local communities.

This year’s edition received 670 submissions for the awards, twice as many as last year’s, with 25 films selected, including 13 feature-length films and 12 shorts, from 14 Asian countries and across 20 different languages.

Female-directed films make up nearly half of the selection and of the feature-length films, nine are debut works.

Jury members for this year’s edition include Indian filmmaker Anand Gandhi, Indonesian director Kamila Andini, German filmmaker and author Steffi Niederzoll, Indonesian actress Asmara Abigail, Kazakhstani filmmaker Katerina Suvorova, Iranian filmmaker Amir Masoud Soheili and Brazil’s co-founder and co-director of the Taturana Institute, Carol Misorelli.

The Alternativa Film Festival, running from November 22-28, will also take place alongside the awards ceremony, featuring public screenings and discussions for the shortlisted films.

This year, a three-day Industry Days program, aimed at fostering connections between filmmakers, producers, and social impact leaders from Southeast Asia, will also be held between November 27-29.

The awards will present a total of $100,000 in prizes, with $20,000 awarded to four winners in each feature-length category, and $10,000 each for the two winners in the shorts category.



“The Alternativa Film Project is all about celebrating bold, independent voices that strive to change the society around them,” said Liza Surganova, head of the Alternativa Film Project. “Following last year’s successful inaugural edition, we’re now thrilled to share the incredible lineup of films and programs we’ve curated this year, offering something unique for both filmmakers and audiences. We are also very proud of our exceptional Jury — seven visionaries from all over the world, who have kindly accepted our invitation to join the Awards and help us create more impact through the power of cinema.”

Here are the shortlisted films, which also form the festival’s lineup:

FEATURES

AFTER THE SNOWMELT

Director: Yi-Shan Lo

Taiwan, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Mandarin, Nepali, English

BIRD OF A DIFFERENT FEATHER

Director: Manohara K

India, 2024

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Languages: Kannada

BREAKING THE CYCLE

Director: Aekaphong Saransate, Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn

Thailand, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Thai

CU LI NEVER CRIES

Director: Pham Ngoc Lan

Vietnam, 2024

Genre: Drama

Languages: Vietnamese

DEVI

Director: Subina Shrestha

Nepal, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Nepali

GRAND ME

Director: Atiye Zare Arandi

Iran, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Persian

THE ADAMANT GIRL

Director: Vinothraj PS

India, 2024

Genre: Drama

Languages: Tamil

MADINA

Director: Aizhan Kassymbek

Kazakhstan, 2023

Genre: Drama

Languages: Kazakh

PIERCE

Director: Nelicia Low

Singapore, 2024

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Sports

Languages: Mandarin

SABA

Director: Maksud Hossain

Bangladesh, 2024

Genre: Drama

Languages: Bengali

TALE OF THE LAND

Director: Loeloe Hendra Komara

Indonesia, 2024

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Languages: Indonesian

THE GIFT

Director: Dalmira Tilepbergen

Kyrgyzstan, 2023

Genre: Drama

Languages: Kirghiz

WOMEN FROM ROTE ISLAND

Director: Jeremias Nyangoen

Indonesia, 2023

Genre: Drama

Languages: Bahasa Rote (Daerah Indonesia)

SHORTS

#TEENS / #BAGETS

Director: Lester Cristal

Philippines, 2023

Genre: Social Drama

Languages: English, Filipino

A CLEANING SERVICE

Director: Nguyen Duy Anh

Vietnam, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Vietnamese

ACCIDENTALLY INTENTIONAL

Director: Kevin Rahardjo

Indonesia, 2023

Genre: Drama

Languages: Indonesian



CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO DIE

Director: Sam Manacsa

Philippines, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Languages: Tagalog

DEAR DAUGHTER

Director: Hsu Pan Naing

Myanmar, 2023

Genre: Animation, Documentary

Languages: Burmese

HOMECOMING

Director: Nyi Rai

Myanmar, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Languages: Wa, Burmese



MAYBE SOMEDAY

Director: Praditha Blifa Rahayu

Indonesia, 2023

Genre: Drama

Languages: Indonesian



MY WONDERFUL LIFE

Director: Calleen Koh

Singapore, 2024

Genre: Animation

Language: Mandarin



PEACELAND

Director: Ekin Kee Charles

Malaysia, 2024

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Languages: Kadazandusun (Dusun language), Sabahan Malay

SAMU THE TERRIBLE AND HIS SIN

Director: Dhiwangkara Seta Rachmat

Indonesia, 2024

Genre: Thriller, Coming of Age, Drama

Languages: Indonesian



WASHHH

Director: Mickey Lai

Malaysia, 2024

Genre: Drama

Languages: Malay, English, Chinese



WITHERING TREE AND DYING ASHES

Director: Tan Wei Ting

Singapore, 2024

Genre: Drama

Languages: Hokkien, Chinese, English

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.