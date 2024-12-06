‘Dangerous’ alternative healer jailed over slapping therapy retreat death ‘likely to continue practice’

Danielle Carr-Gomm died at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, where she was taking part in a slapping therapy workshop in October 2016 (CPS/PA)

A judge jailing a “dangerous” alternative healer for killing a diabetic woman at his slapping therapy workship after she stopped taking her insulin has warned “there is a significant risk history will again repeat itself”.

Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, was “howling in pain” and “frothing at the mouth” before she died on the fourth day of the Paida Lajin therapy event in October 2016, which sees patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly.

A court heard the 71-year-old, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1999, had wanted to call an ambulance, but the defendant, who she believed was a “messenger sent by God” failed to get medical help after telling her “well done” when she said she was no longer taking her medication.

Hongchi Xiao was extradited for the trial from Australia, where he had previously been prosecuted over the death of a six-year-old boy (PA Media)

Hongchi Xiao, of Cloudbreak, California, was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Ms Carr-Gomm, from Lewes, East Sussex, in July.

The 61-year-old was extradited for the trial from Australia, where he had previously been prosecuted over the death of a six-year-old boy who also died after his parents withdrew his insulin medication after attending the defendant’s workshop in Sydney.

On Friday, Xiao was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Winchester Crown Court. He was also sentenced to a further five years on extended licence after his time in prison.

Passing sentence, the judge issued a warning over the serious dangers posed by the “undiminished belief” in Paida Lajin that was still held by Xiao and his supporters.

Judge Mr Justice Bright told the defendant: “I am certain that when you finish serving your sentence there is a significant risk history will again repeat itself – this constitutes serious harm to members of the public. In this specific regard I consider you dangerous, even though you do not share the characteristics of most other dangerous offenders.”

The judge described Xiao as showing “no real sign of clear remorse” because he continues to practice and promote Paida Laijin in prison.

Judge Mr Justice Bright sentencing Hongchi Xiao at Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire (PA Video/PA Wire)

He told the defendant: “I sentence you on the basis you knew from late in the afternoon of day one of the fact that Danielle Carr-Gomm had stopped taking her insulin. Furthermore you made it clear to her you supported this.”

He added that Xiao made a “token effort” to get Ms Carr-Gomm to take her insulin, which was too little, too late.

Jurors were told Mrs Carr-Gomm had sought alternatives to her insulin medication because of her vegetarianism and fear of needles.

The court heard that she had provided a testimonial for Xiao, describing him as a “messenger sent by God” who was “starting a revolution to put the power back in the hands of the people to cure themselves and to change the whole system of health care”.

She joined the Paida Lajin workshop, which means “slap and stretch”, run by Xiao at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, in October 2016, having attended another in Bulgaria in July, where she also stopped her insulin medication and became seriously ill before recovering.

The court had heard that Xiao said “well done” to Mrs Carr-Gomm, after she told the participants in Wiltshire that she had stopped taking her insulin at the week-long retreat, and she again became seriously ill.

Hongchi Xiao had been an ‘exponent’ of Paida Lajin for 10 years and had written a book on it, a court heard (PA Media)

By the third day “she was vomiting, tired and weak, and by the evening she was howling in pain and unable to respond to questions”, prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC said.

A chef at the workshop, Teresa Hayes, told jurors she wanted to call an ambulance but trusted those with more experience of the holistic healing method.

Mr Atkinson described how the defendant failed to get medical help for Mrs Carr-Gomm before she died in the early hours of the fourth day.

The prosecutor said: “Those who had received and accepted the defendant’s teachings misinterpreted Mrs Carr-Gomm’s condition as a healing crisis.”

He said Xiao had been an “exponent” of Paida Lajin for 10 years and had written a book on it.

Mr Atkinson said: “It is said to be a method of self-healing in which ‘poisonous waste’ is expelled from the body through patting and slapping parts of the body.”

Hongchi Xiao appearing at Winchester Crown Court (PA Wire)

He added: “He does not have medical qualifications or training.”

Mrs Carr-Gomm was born in France and moved to the UK aged 21.

After her death, her son Matthew Carr-Gomm, who lives in New Zealand, said: “She was always keen to try and find alternative methods of treating and dealing with her diabetes, and was very interested in alternative and holistic medicine and therapies.

“I know she was desperate to try and cure herself of this disease.

“She always maintained a healthy lifestyle and was adamant that nothing would stop her from living a full life.

“In recent years, mum was in a great place with a partner, a lovely home and was travelling the world. She had a lot of life left in her.”

A presentation by Hongchi Xiao on Paida Lajin therapy (PA Wire)

After the verdict in July, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie, said: “Hongchi Xiao knew the consequences of Danielle Carr-Gomm’s decision to stop taking insulin could be fatal, he had seen it before.

“Hongchi Xiao was the man in charge, yet he failed to respond to Mrs Carr-Gomm’s worsening condition, with tragic consequences.

“His failure to take reasonable steps to help Mrs Carr-Gomm substantially contributed to her death and amounted to gross negligence.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Wiltshire Police, said: “[Xiao] had no medical qualifications yet, despite this, was actively encouraging those in attendance at his workshops to refrain from taking their regular medication, knowing full well the consequences.

“Xiao’s not-guilty plea has only shown the little remorse he has over Danielle’s death and has made an already extremely difficult and upsetting process for Danielle’s family even more prolonged and distressing.”