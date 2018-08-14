Alvin Kamara Keeps His Rookie of the Year Trophy in His Closet

In today's NFL, it's not quite enough to be just a running back. The days of the bruising between-the-tackles star are over. Now, if you want to be a star runner, you also have to be a playmaker: able to scrap for three yards up the middle, but also to peel out of the backfield to grab six passes a game—and maybe return a few kicks in between. Most crucially: You need whatever superpower allows you to vanish into thin air, leaving defenders to tackle the spot where you just were. Basically, you need to be Alvin Kamara.

In his first season with the New Orleans Saints, Kamara bruised and sprinted and snagged passes, all while wearing the septum piercing and gold fronts he rocks in-game. And good lord did he make defenders miss. He did it so often that he racked up more than 700 yards passing and receiving, and found himself in the end zone sixteen times (once on a 106-yard kickoff return) on his way to capturing a Rookie of the Year trophy that now sits on his closet floor.

That the trophy remains in its box in Kamara's downtown New Orleans apartment is perhaps the best indicator of what he thinks he's capable of. The third 700/700 season by a rookie in history, and a first-round playoff win for his team? Closet-worthy.

He's after bigger game.

GQ: Back in May, you said you had watched your rookie-year highlights for the first time. Had you avoided them for a reason?

Alvin Kamara: I didn't really avoid them. I'm not really one to watch myself. Once the season ended, I wasn't really interested in going back. Me and my friends was all at my house, we was just watching everybody's highlights, and then I went, they was like, "Man, we gotta watch your highlights. Them shits cold." And I'm like, "Bro, I ain't even watched my highlights." So they was like, "Oh, yeah, we definitely watching them."



And what was that experience like?

I ain't really realize what all I did until I watched. I was like, "Man, I did that?"



The NFL's a tricky place to be loud and expressive and have fun these days. But that doesn't feel like the case for you.

I just do what I do. I'm not really too worried about all that. Of course, I'm not just out here doing crazy stuff, but I'm not really—I'll just say I'm not scared to be me. How they take it is how they take it.



I feel like that extends to your choice to live in downtown New Orleans, instead of out in the suburbs by the practice facility or something.

I couldn't leave the facility and drive two minutes and be at my house and act like, "Yeah, this is where I wanna live." Shoot, I want to live downtown, so I'm about to go live downtown.



You walk home after home games. What's that like?

I'm not really looking for the attention when I'm walking. We leave the locker room, me and whoever it is that came to the game, family, friends, and we just walk. Sometimes it's an issue. It'll be hot, or it'll be raining. They're like, "Man, we gonna have to call an Uber." And I'm like, "Shit, all right. I'll meet y'all at the house. I'm walking." I guess that kinda turned into a ritual.



Was that something that you did in high school or college, too, or something you started when you got to the league?

I just started. I live close to the stadium, so I was like, "I might as well walk." It's easier. And it just makes sense. It's harder to get in the car and drive from the game because there's so much traffic. I'm not about to call a Uber. I'm not about to take a taxi, because a taxi from the stadium to my house would probably be $30, when I could walk and get there in 10 minutes. It just makes sense.



