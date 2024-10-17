Alvin Rakoff, Director Who Launched Careers of Sean Connery and Alan Rickman, Dies at 97

The late filmmaker played a major role in helping Connery land his iconic role as James Bond

Alvin Rakoff, Canadian filmmaker who helped launch the careers of actors Sean Connery and Alan Rickman, has died. He was 97.

On Oct. 12, the legendary director passed away in his home in Chiswick, London surrounded by family, his longtime publicist, Nick Pourgourides confirms to PEOPLE.

Over the course of his illustrious career that spanned seven decades, Rakoff worked as a writer, director and producer for over 100 TV, film and stage productions. He also wrote three novels. His most notable works include A Voyage Round My Father, the 1978 production of Romeo & Juliet, Waiting for Gillian and more.

Rakoff got his start as a writer at the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) before moving to the UK in 1952 where he became the the youngest producer/director in the BBC drama department at age 26.

By 1967, Rakoff received his first Emmy Award for Call Me Daddy and earned his second in 1982 for A Voyage Round My Father.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty TV writer Iain MacCormick and director Alvin Rakoff on June 1, 1954

Most notably, the late director was known for launching the careers of many well known actors like Connery, Rickman and more. In 1957, Rakoff took a chance on an unknown extra and gave Connery his first leading role in Requiem for a Heavyweight.

According to his obituary shared with PEOPLE, a few years later, Rakoff received a call from producers who were casting for the part of James Bond. With Patrick McGoohan, Roger Moore and Connery all up for the coveted role, Rakoff told producers, "The best actor was McGoohan, the most affable was Moore, but the one he felt they should cast was Connery."

Years later in 1978, he would also give Rickman his first major role as Tybalt in Romeo & Juliet.

Upon the news of his passing, those who loved and worked with Rakoff shared touching tributes about their time with the legendary director in his obituary.

“I have such wonderful memories of Alvin — both being directed by him and seeing him at The Mill. A very endearing person," Dame Judi Dench wrote.

Michael Crawford said, "Alvin was a beautifully sensitive director. I feel very fortunate to have worked with him. He so rightly, had a wonderful career.”

"Alvin Rakoff was a giant of film, theatre and TV. His Midas touch with spotting and fostering talent introduced the world to some of the last century’s greatest stars. Typically he was working on a screenplay right up to the last," Stephen Fry added.



