It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton lines up Netflix show

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton has landed a role on a new Netflix series.

Howerton and Kevin Bacon are set to join leads Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock on the dark comedy series Sirens (via Deadline).

Created by Molly Smith Metzler and based on her play Elemeno Pea, Sirens revolves around three women. Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a creepy relationship with her new boss, Michaela Kell (Moore).

Enigmatic socialite Michaela lives a cult-ish life of luxury, which becomes like a drug to Simone. But Devon decides it's time for an intervention.



Bacon will play Michaela's husband Peter Kell. Described as coming from an old-money family, Peter is the highest-status person in every room he enters. He's an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the occasional joint.

Meanwhile, Howerton will play the Kells' dear friend Ethan Corbin II. A lifelong bachelor, Ethan lives next door and is a regular at the yacht club. Unfortunately for him, he's rapidly burning through his trust fund.

The limited series will be set over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells' lavish beach estate. Sirens promises to be an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Elsewhere, Howerton will continue his role as Dennis Reynolds on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as the show approaches its 17th season. The 16th season arrived on Netflix UK in September 2023.

Bacon's latest movies, MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, were both released this week, while his upcoming Prime Video series The Bondsman is in the works.

