Alysa Liu, 13, Just Became the Youngest Senior Ladies U.S. Figure Skating Champion

While you were binge-watching Netflix on Friday night, 13-year-old Alysa Liu became the youngest ever skater to win first place at the Senior Ladies U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

Liu out-skated the title's defending champion Bradie Tennell, 20, at the championships in Detroit last night, while simultaneously making history as the youngest skater to ever earn the title. Before Liu, Tara Lipinski became the youngest figure skater to earn the title when she won first place at the championship in 1997 at the age of 14. And if you think Lipinski has any resentment whatsoever for being stripped of her record, think again.

Lipinski, now 36, shared this adorable tribute to the new record holder.

"Records are meant to be broken and I couldn’t be more excited that @alysaxliu was the one to break it," she wrote. "What a talent! So well deserved. 22 years ago I tried to push the technical envelope and now Alysa has taken it to the next level. My bet was on her from the start. She is the future of US ladies skating. And she will be the one to push the next generation forward."

Liu looked clearly in shock when Lipinski hugged her on the sidelines of the rink, and had a humbling reaction when the scores rolled in and she realized she had officially advanced to first place.

