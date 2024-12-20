Alyssa Milano expresses 'love' for social media trolls

Alyssa Milano has "love" for her haters.

The actress turned 52 on Thursday (19.12.24) and Alyssa has taken to social media to reflect on the landmark, acknowledging that she has "love" for social media trolls.

Alongside a makeup-free photo of herself, Alyssa wrote on Instagram: "This is 52. No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that s*** everywhere.

"I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger - I can love a stranger. So…I love you.

"[heart emojis]

"Edit: yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed. (sic)"

Alyssa posted the message shortly after she deactivated her account on X, having previously been very active on the micro-blogging platform for many years.

The actress actually came under fire in early 2024, after she launched a GoFundMe page for her son's baseball team.

Alyssa - who has Milo, 13, and Elizabella, ten, with her husband David Bugliari - initially wrote on X: "My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here."

The movie star subsequently shared a link to a GoFundMe page.

A message on the page read: "We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

Alyssa outlined her ambition to raise $10,000 for her son's team. But she subsequently came under fire for the move, with numerous X users suggesting that she should help to fund the team herself.

In response to the criticism, Alyssa wrote: "I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team.

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.

"The kids also do fundraising themselves - car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!

"Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families. (sic)"