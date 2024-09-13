'I am going to die': Colorado teen shot in face while looking for homecoming photo spot

A Colorado city council member is alleged to have shot a 17-year-old in the face while the teenager was looking for a place to take homecoming photos.

Brent Metz, 38, is accused of shooting the unnamed teenager Tuesday as he and a friend were at a lakeside home in Conifer, approximately 35 miles southwest of Denver.

The two friends had jumped the fence of the property in an attempt to speak with the homeowner and had returned to their car to write a note as they believed the homeowner was not on the property, according to a Jefferson County Sherrif's Office press release.

The homeowner had called police and her boyfriend, who is not Metz, to report the teenagers for trespassing.

Metz approached the car with his gun drawn and pointed at the teens, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. The friend reported to police that he heard the shot and Metz say, "oh (expletive), my gun just went off."

The shot teenager said, "I am going to die" after being shot, according to the affidavit. Metz attempted to render aid, but was pushed away by the unharmed teen who asked why he shot his friend.

Metz remained at the scene where he was arrested.

The teenager survived the shooting but remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Sun.

Metz member of small-town city council

Metz is listed as a member of the Mountain View city council. His term is scheduled to end in 2027.

Metz did not immediately respond to an email sent to his city council address.

The city's administrator did not immediately respond to an email sent by USA TODAY asking if Metz would face any action from the city. The city is approximately 35 miles northeast of where the shooting took place.

Metz was booked on charges of 1st Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

Metz is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17. A phone call to a lawyer listed in court documents went unanswered Thursday evening.

