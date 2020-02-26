"I Am Not Okay With This" Season Finale Has Me Wishing Season 2 Was Already Here

From Seventeen

Pittsburg will never be the same after everything that happened in the I'm Not Okay With This finale. Netflix's latest supernatural and coming-of-age series has left fans at their edge of their seats as they see Sydney and her friends trying to survive high school and making some brand new discoveries about themselves. Of course, no one could've seen the crazy finale coming and now fans are trying to figure out if the show will be coming out for a second season.

So what's next for Syd, Dina, and Stanley? And what other crazy trouble will they be getting themselves into? Here's everything you need to know about I'm Not Okay With This season 2...

*Major spoilers for season 1 of I'm Not Okay With This below!*

Is season 2 of I'm Not Okay With This actually happening?

Since I'm Not Okay With This was just released on Netflix, it's a little early to know if the show will be coming back for another season. If you're hoping to find out what happens to Syd, Dina, and Stanley after the dance, make sure to tell your friends to stream it too, so it has a bigger chance of coming back.

When will season 2 start filming?

While the show hasn't been renewed yet, there's a good chance that it'll start production right after it's announced that it will be coming back. The first season started filming around June 2019, so there's a good chance that it'll start back up around then as well, pending the cast's different schedules.

Who will be coming back?

If the show does come back for season two, it should be expected that all our favorite characters, including Syd, Dina, Stanley, will totally be coming back. One person that might not be coming back? Brad, who got his head blown up during the season finale in a shocking fashion. Since he's 100 percent dead, there's a good chance we won't be seeing him at all, but he can always come back in flashbacks.

What is going to happen in season 2?

The series ended with Sydney running out of the dance and meeting a mysterious stranger in the woods. While we're still not 100 percent sure who the new character is just yet, it seems like they're gonna have a big role as Sydney continues to learn more about her powers.

When does season 2 come out?

There's still no word if the show will come back for season two, but depending on how long it takes to pick up a renewal, there's a good chance fans will only have to wait a year like their other Netflix favorites.

