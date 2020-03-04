'I am totally not considering' cancelling Olympics - Tokyo 2020 boss Mori

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 4, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT, YOSHIRO MORI, WHEN ASKED IF TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS COULD BE CANCELLED, SAYING:

"I am not considering this at all.... It is not good to have an image that I am arrogant so I just want to say there is public opinion and many other different opinions, so we have to listen to these opinions. As I have said for a long time the situation is changing day by day and opinions differ. I think that dealing with these problems flexibly is important for us."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT, YOSHIRO MORI, SAYING:

REPORTER ASKING QUESTION: "Minister Hashimoto said that the decision has to be made by May (whether to cancel) If the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, when is the deadline to cancel the Olympic Games?"

"I am not God, so I don't know."

STORY: The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee rebuffed speculation on Wednesday (March 4) that the Games might be cancelled due to deepening concern about the coronavirus outbreak, declaring that was not an option.

"I am totally not considering this," Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a briefing when asked about a possible cancellation. Asked when the organizers could decide on changes to the Olympics, he said: "I'm not God so I don't know."

Mori and Tokyo 2020 CEO both expressed confidence that the Tokyo Olympics would be held on schedule.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan topped the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

The Olympics are scheduled to open in less than five months and IOC head Thomas Bach on Tuesday reiterated his backing for this summer's Games despite the coronavirus threat, urging athletes to prepare "full steam."

