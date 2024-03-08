Amaarae curates your Friday night playlist

(Amaarae)

‘London is always special’ says Amaarae, gearing up for her headline show at The Outernet next week. The Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter is excited to return to the UK capital after playing her first major headline show at Koko in 2022. Now she’s back with bigger, better and highly mysterious plans – ‘I can’t give anything away!’ – as well as a second album under her belt, Fountain Baby, that has been stuck in our heads ever since its release last June.

At the time of writing this, the Angels in Tibet singer has just kicked off her sold-out world tour in Paris, starting as she means to go on with an electric show as vibrant as the red latex she was sporting. London is surely in for a treat. Though she won’t get much time to go sight-seeing, she’s keen to squeeze in some leisure time whilst here, confessing that her favourite things about the city are ‘the food and the shopping! I definitely think I’m gonna find some time to shop.’

So, how would Amaarae typically spend her Friday night? ‘It depends on how I feel. There are nights I just like to chill and hang by myself, and then there’s nights where I wanna hang with friends and family. One of my close friends and I used to make a point to go to two of our favourite bars in Accra, Selasi On The House and Republic, every Friday night! We would get blottoed and just dance the night away.’

Below, Amaarae curates this week’s Friday night playlist. She plays The Outernet on March 12th/13th.

Ice Spice - Deli

Amaarae - Princess Going Digital

NSG - Stevie Wonder (feat. Aitch)

brazy - Daddy

KARRAHBOOO - Running Late