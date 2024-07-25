What will Amanda Abbington do next after Strictly complaint?

Amanda Abbington is returning to the limelight as she starts to move on from making the Strictly complaint about her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

BBC are investigating after Abbington - who left Strictly early - claimed professional dancer was "militant" with his teaching and accused him of "bullying". Pernice refuted "any claims of threatening or abusive behaviour" and he has left Strictly ahead of the 2024 series. The probe into Strictly is ongoing but Abbington said she doesn't want the show to "die" as a result of her speaking out.

As a knock on effect of eight months of trolling Abbington has experienced including death and rape threats to herself and her family, the star said she has lost confidence in her ability. However, the actor maintained that she loves her acting job so it's clear she will continue to seek those roles out whether it's in theatre or the TV world.

Amanda Abbington is moving on from Strictly. (BBC)

She told Channel 4: "I love my job. I love my job. I’ve lost a lot of confidence in my job, in my ability. Certainly. I feel very vulnerable and exposed and have no confidence at the moment."

As the start of Strictly 2024 approaches, Abbington has now thrown herself back into work in the world of theatre. The Sherlock star will take to the stage for play When it Happens to You at the Park Theatre in London.

After the explosive Strictly fallout, we take a look at the details of Abbington's next role...

Abbington returns to theatre

She will return to the stage on Wednesday 31 July with play When it Happens to You. It runs for one month from the 31 July until Saturday 31 August. Abbington said: "This was the perfect job to come back to. The Park Theatre and working with Jez and doing this play. It was the perfect antidote to what I had experienced."

The play is based on a memoir that centres around the mother's heart-wrenching reaction to a life changing event happening to her daughter. It is a story of hope and love. Abbington said she had this job in the diary before she had starred on Strictly.

Speaking from the heart, the TV star had heaps of praise for the play. She said: "This play is, it’s a beautiful piece of storytelling, and it’s based on a true story. Tawni O’Dell. It’s based on her own experience with her daughter. And it’s not a play that is negative in any way. It’s one of those beautifully crafted pieces of theatre that, when you watch it, you’re immediately in it and you’re on a roller coaster.

"It’s 90 minutes, no interval. The actors are all on stage at the same time for the whole thing. And it’s a journey, that comes out of, something that happens to the daughter, and it’s an exploration of love and overcoming that and dealing with that and moving forward. And it’s life affirming, weirdly enough."

Abbington has returned to the limelight with a series of explosive interviews where she has discussed her experience on Strictly. "I am doing press for the play, so I think you know, talking about Strictly had to come up," she told Christine Lampard on Lorraine.

Amanda Abbington pictured in 2019 for the curtain call of "The Unfriend" at The Criterion Theatre. (Getty)

"I couldn't stay silent on it because it would have been really weird. I don't want people to be frightened of speaking out if they're being bullied or if they feel they're in a difficult situation, or if they feel that they're not being heard and so, I was doing publicity for the play [and] people asked me about Strictly… There are things I can't talk about, obviously, and I'm honouring the complaint, I'm not speaking out of turn, I'm not saying anything specific that happened."

While she returns to work, watch the moment below where Abbington admitted she is "worried" to leave her home in Hertfordshire, where she lives with her fiancé Jonathan Goodwin. In the new interview on Lorraine, the star said hasn't left her house much in the past eight months.

She said: "The onslaught I've had for eight months, relentless. I’m off social media. I don't go out much. When I do, I feel very vulnerable and very exposed. I worry about my kids because 16 and 18 they don't need their mum to go through that. They're amazing my children."

BBC and Giovanni Pernice's response

After the Channel 4 interview, Pernice released a new statement to "refute any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour".

The statement said: "We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

"As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this."

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington. (BBC)

The BBC said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals. However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this. As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously. Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show."

