Amanda Bynes Surprises Fans with a New Fashion Collab with Original Art — and Shares Her Next Career Move (Exclusive)

The 'Amanda Show' alum worked with fashion designer Austin Babbitt on a few new original designs

Amanda Bynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes (left) and her clothing collaboration with Austin Babbitt

Amanda Bynes has made her next career move.

The former Nickelodeon star is heading into the fashion world. Bynes, 38, posted on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, Oct. 2 that she is collaborating with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza, on a few pieces featuring her original artwork.

She exclusively tells PEOPLE that they are “working on doing a pop-up art show in December,” adding that it “will have art and clothing.”

The duo worked on one t-shirt, which features a drawing of a woman on the back, and one pair of shorts, which is available in black, white or gray. They are all now available on Babbitt's website asspizza.com. The shirt retails for $60, and the shorts are $100.

Related: Amanda Bynes Says Bleph Surgery Was ‘One of the Best Things’ She's Done for Her Confidence

Amanda Bynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The Easy A actress graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes' collaboration with Austin Babbitt

The collaboration has been a long time coming. In February 2020, Bynes told her Instagram followers that she intended to design a fashion collection of her own after graduating from FIDM.

” ‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she began in her Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes' collaboration with Austin Babbitt

Related: The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?

Bynes has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years. In November 2023, she announced she would be collaborating with her friend, Paul Sieminski, on a new podcast: Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. However, in December, she told listeners that it would be on hiatus. Only one episode, featuring tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, was released on the podcast's YouTube page.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes said in her December Instagram as Story.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she continued. “So maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.