Amanda Holden thought she would ‘pass out’ as Sydnie Christmas sang on BGT

What did you miss?

Amanda Holden thought she was going to "pass out" during the latest Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

Following the likes of fellow contenders Magicians Assemble and sword-swallower Heather Holliday, up stepped Holden's Golden Buzzer singer Sydnie Christmas with a mesmerising rendition of 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra on Wednesday night.

Although the other judges - Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli - were also on their feet applauding Sydnie's performance when the last note sounded out, Holden seemed not just emotionally but physically affected by the whole experience.

What, how and why?

Sydnie Christmas belting out Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'. (ITV screenshot)

"Wow, Amanda you're nearly in tears there," said co-presenter Ant McPartlin, initiating feedback.

"I have to sit down," replied the judge. "I honestly thought I was gonna pass out during that.

"Sydnie, when we saw your audition I had so many people come up to me - people have stopped me more than probably any Golden Buzzer in 18 years of this show. I just cannot believe your capacity and your fire and your strength, you did yourself proud. You did your nans proud. Let's have it! Come on."

Cameras then cut to her two nans hugging in the crowd.

All of the judges were impressed by the singer's performance. Alesha Dixon said: "My heart was pounding the whole way through that. That is the job of a singer, you are a superstar in the making."

Hard-to-impress Simon Cowell was wowed too. He said: "It was just, it wasn't a 10, it was an 11 in my opinion. If it wasn't for people like you, I wouldn't bother making this show.

"And you have to wonder who were these idiots you auditioned for that didn't give you the break before, they must be did. The only people you need to trust is the audience, the audience always get it right."

Bruno Tonioli shared his amazement following the performance that had all the judges on their feet. He said: "I cannot believe it. The way she builds up to the high note, hitting it with such power and clarity. It was stunning, stunning."

Britain's Got Talent viewers respond to Sydnie's performance

She raised the roof. (ITV screenshot)

Over on social media site X, Britain's Got Talent fans weren't surprised to see Sydnie sail through to this weekend's grand finale - joined by impressionist singer Mike Woodhams.

"I'm going to say it but Sydnie Christmas is one of the most talented singers this show has seen! All those no's she has received in the past, surely this is her step forward now?!" wrote one person.

"Head and shoulders above the rest. And a deserving winner. Well done Sydnie Christmas," added a second.

Sydnie Christmas hit back at West End claims

Britain's Got Talent star Sydnie Christmas appeared on Lorraine. (ITV screengrab)

The singer got the first Golden Buzzer of Britain's Got Talent's new series. Before the semi-final live shows, Christmas shut down claims she starred on the West End but she shared it had always been her dream. Lorraine Kelly previously asked the singer about the West End claims.

She said: "You have been grafting away, you have done the cruise ships, you've never been on the West End though?"

"No!" Christmas exclaimed.

"You've never done any of that," Kelly added. "You've always wanted to. This is your dream isn't it?"

Christmas said she would love to be the star of a West End show. "I just aspire to, I want to be a leading lady," she said. "That's the dream! That's the aim."

Britain's Got Talent resumes on ITV on Thursday.

Read more: