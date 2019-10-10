Amanda Holden defends Rebekah Vardy with theory on leak claims

Amanda Holden attends the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Amanda Holden has weighed in on the Rebekah Vardy drama to defend the WAG in the wake of accusations levied towards her from Coleen Rooney.

It comes as Rooney claimed fake stories about her had been sold to the press with the leak coming from Vardy's Instagram account, which Vardy has denied.

Although Holden admitted she didn't personally know either of them she has had her say on the drama that's gripped social media over the past 24 hours.

Speaking on her Heart Radio breakfast show, Holden expressed her views on the situation where she cast doubt on whether Vardy had the motives to sell stories about Rooney.

The 48-year-old declared: "I do have a theory on this with just, just being cynical, slightly about the whole thing is, whatever you think about either one of those people, I mean you know I don’t know either of them – I think if, Rebekah Vardy’s not going to gain anything, she doesn’t need the dosh, she doesn’t really need the publicity.

"Now is there a chance that she could have shared some of Coleen’s private posts with somebody in her camp and it is that person that has been treacherous and gone and sold these stories. Is there a slim chance?"

Holden also suggested that the pregnant Vardy might not want to get herself involved in such drama considering she's with child.

The Britain's Got Talent judge added: "Because I’m being quite mindful of the fact that she’s up the duff, she’s pregnant, she’s got a baby in there and we need to be mindful of all of the stress this might be causing but you know, we cannot stop reading about it – I’m human!"

Holden isn't the only one to wage in on the debate as Danielle Lloyd appeared on This Morning today to discuss yesterday’s events.

Lloyd, who was previously married to footballer Jamie O'Hara, shared she had "similar run-ins" with Vardy.

Revealing that she wasn't shocked by Rooney's allegations, Lloyd said: "I wasn’t shocked, because I’ve had run-ins with Rebekah before over similar things.”

