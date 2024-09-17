Amanda Kloots Celebrates Late Husband Nick Cordero on His Would-Be 46th Birthday: 'Everyone Who Knew You Loved You'

"This is a reminder that you are allowed to celebrate birthdays of people who are gone," Kloots told fans in her caption

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic (L) Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots is marking her late husband Nick Cordero's would-be birthday with a special tribute.

The Talk co-host, 42, made a touching dedication to Cordero on Sept. 17, on what would have been his 46th birthday in a post shared on Instagram.

Alongside a carousel of images ranging from vintage baby photos to shots that showcased their married life, she began in the caption, "This is a reminder that you are allowed to celebrate birthdays of people who are gone. Just because they died doesn’t mean you can’t remember the day they were born!"

"Happy Birthday Nick Cordero! September 17th was a day the world got a little brighter! You were put on this earth for a reason and everyone who knew you loved you," she added. "We love you always!"

In the comments, Bob Saget's former wife Kelly Rizzo gave Rizzo and Cordero well wishes on what may be a tough day for the dancer and her son Eric, whom she shared with Cordero.

"I love you. Thinking of you and Elvis today," she wrote. "And happy birthday Nick- So wish I got to meet him. ❤️."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero

In July 2020, Cordero died due to COVID-19 complications at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with the respiratory illness. He was 41 years old.

While speaking to PEOPLE in June, Kloots opened up about how their son Elvis has been processing the death of his father and how answering his tough questions has been a "battle of emotions."

Kloots recalled a specific example from Cordero’s birthday celebration last year, saying, “This is the best way to sum up how he is understanding things right now.”

Sharing how she likes to "plan a celebration on that day" and sing "Happy Birthday to Dada" with a cake, she recalled going to a steakhouse with a few friends to celebrate the occasion when Elvis asked if Cordero would be joining the festivities.

Kloots explained that Elvis is "very frank" about his dad not being alive because Kloots prioritized making that clear. “He knows he has a dad. He knows that his dad isn't alive. And he's very frank about 'my Dada is dead.' He will say [that]. Because I've been very clear about that. I didn't want to be — 'He's in the clouds.'"



“I believe that Nick watches over us every single day and is with Elvis at school and with us now… But cognitively, I don't think he's fully aware of it right now,” she said, adding “It's coming, though."



