Our Farm Next Door is on More4 at 9pm on Monday 14 October

Amanda Owen and Clive's first look at new series Our Farm Next Door. (Lorna Roach)

Here is a first look at More4's new series Our Farm Next Door starring ex-couple Amanda Owen and Clive who said fame ruined their marriage.

Stunning rustic photographs transport you to Anty Johns Farm, the gorgeous location which takes centre stage in their new show Our Farm Next Door. Cameras have captured every moment where the Owens set to work on restoring the derelict building in the Yorkshire Dales, with the help of their nine children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy.

Although the family first appeared on television on ITV's The Dales in 2011, it was their Channel 5 fly-on-the-wall series Our Yorkshire that truly made them beloved stars to the British nation.

Amanda Owen photographed outdoors at Anty Johns Farm. (Lorna Roach)

Amanda Owen and Clive work as a team

It's the first time the Owens have been pictured together following the demise of their 22-year marriage but the parents still have a lot of love for each other and their split was always amicable.

Here as friends, Amanda and Clive joined forces to breathe life back into Anty Johns Farm. Stone by stone, tile by tile, the former couple get to work on restoring the property and enlist the help of the local tradespeople to get their expertise on the work.

Read more: Our Farm Next Door

Proving no challenge was too much, Amanda could be seen smiling in the photographs as she admired the farmhouse from the outdoors location. The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda put her orange gloves on and walked around in her country boots as she threw herself into the labour of love.

Amanda Owen in the long grass outside the farm. (Lorna Roach)

The Yorkshire Dales location

The series of beautiful pictures captured just a snapshot of the remote location where luscious green rolling hills stretch out and the countryside doesn't end. This was the perfect project for the Owens to take on next following their decision to end Our Yorkshire Farm with Channel 5 in 2022 which at the time initially came as a shock to their legion of loyal fans.

As well as capturing the natural beauty of the surrounding area in the Yorkshire Dales, the photographs reveal there was a lot of work to be done on location. Outside, there were uneven stones heaped in a pile where some of the wall had crumbled which was crying out to be rebuilt.

Amanda Owen was in her element at Anty Johns Farm. (Lorna Roach)

It wasn't completely run down though, with parts of the wall still standing and a neat looking gate that led to the boundless countryside. In one peaceful photograph, Amanda could be seen kneeling down in the long grass and looking out to the world beyond the farm.

It's clear Anty Johns Farm is a passion project for the close-knit family. Having spent their lives as farmers, the Owens have never been shy of hard work and of course in the countryside the pair remain in their element.

Filming Our Farm Next Door

That's not to say it's been an easy task as the Wise Owl film crew have had to battle with the elements on an exposed hill end in Swaledale. Weather can always be unpredictable and at times harsh in the winter seasons. Filming took place over all four seasons, allowing viewers to see the renovation take place over different points of the year.

Amanda and Clive Owen stood outside Anty Johns Farm. (Lorna Roach)

Ahead of the show's release, Amanda herself said it was at times a "challenge" because of the weather but she praised the camera crew for their "dedication and enthusiasm" to document their story.

The commissioning editor for Channel 4, Jayne Stanger, who worked on the project also called it a "challenging renovation". Telling photographs released by Channel 4 captured this as the renovations got underway. Scaffolding was put up around the Anty Johns Farm where serious work on the historic property had begun.

Amanda and Clive Owen pictured at Ravenseat Farm. (Lorna Roach)

Our Farm Next Door was filmed over two years, showing the extent of the work that the Owen family have put into rebuilding the property. As well as the physical labours, the More4 series captured the fascinating history of the farmhouse.

It's a 10-part series which will be available on the small screen on More4 on 14 October.

Inviting the cameras back into their lives for the More4 series, the photographs also give audiences a tiny glimpse inside the renovation and it's stunning. The stone walls are stark and beautiful. We can't wait to see how the Owens get on bringing the farmhouse back to life.

Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm, which is currently being restored.

Watch Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids on More4 from Monday 14 October at 9pm. It will be available to stream on Channel 4.