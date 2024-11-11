Amanda Owen 'emotional' as Our Farm Next Door series ends

What did you miss?

Amanda Owen said she was "emotional" at how far her renovation project had come as Our Farm Next Door came to an end for now.

The Channel 4 series started in October, two years after the end of the Owen family’s show Our Yorkshire Farm. It has followed as Amanda and her ex-husband Clive and their nine children renovate Anty John's, a derelict property near their Ravenseat Farm, with the aim of turning into their new home.

Viewers have watched the developments every week, seeing the roof go on and following as work began on the floor. As the latest instalment got under way on Monday, 11 November, Amanda posted a message on X confirming the series was coming to an end for now as she urged people to tune in "for the last episode".

The final episode saw some big steps, such as the house finally getting power. Amanda - aka the Yorkshire Shepherdess - admitted she felt "emotional" by how far they had come several months into the huge project.

“I did feel a bit emotional when I came here today,” she said. "Because I have invested so much into this. It has occupied my thoughts for years as to how this was going to happen.”

The series has been popular with viewers. (Channel 4)

She said that while the project had "come a long way" as far as the structure was concerned, there was still "a long way to go", with plenty to do when it came to the inside.

"Once we start on the interior then it becomes a different kind of a thing," she said. "It involves electric, plumbers... decisions."

Viewers who had been loving their weekly peek at life in the Yorkshire Dales were sad to have reached the end of the series and posted messages on social media saying they hoped it would be back soon. “Oh no!!!!” one viewer said on X. “I hope we can watch more very soon. Absolutely brilliant loved it.”

Another said: “It’s been so nice to catch up with you and the family!! Hopefully not too long before we see you again! X.” “I hope and look forward to a new series showing how the work is coming along think it will be lots of hard work but also well worth the hard work x,” said another viewer.

Another exclaimed: "Only five episodes! Is there more to come?" “Hope there is another series,” remarked somebody else. “Really enjoyed seeing you all again.”

The Owen children help out on the farm and with the renovation work. (Channel 4)

"Really enjoyed catching up with the Owen family again, looking forward to seeing the finished Anty Johns!" said another.

Someone else posted on Instagram: “Thank you for sharing your journey to renovating Anty Johns. I followed you guys from the very first episode of Yorkshire Farm beautiful family! Amanda and Clive amazing parents you must be so proud of your brood, all amazing people x.”

Will Our Farm Next Door be returning?

It has previously been announced that Our Farm Next Door will be back with another series, so fans will be able to see how the Owens get on with restoring the property.

However, the next run of five episodes is not set to air until next year.