Amanda Seyfried Sets the Record Straight About that Video of Her Singing 'Popular' from “Wicked”: 'I Was Not Auditioning' (Exclusive)

Seyfried, 39, says the recently surfaced video was 'just in jest' while speaking exclusively to PEOPLE

Amanda Seyfried is clearing the air.

The Mamma Mia! star, 39, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at the Make It Cute x Babylist Holiday Event on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Beverly Hills, Calif. During the event, Seyfried took a moment to set the record straight about a recently surfaced video that features her singing the song "Popular" from the musical Wicked while wearing a silver princess dress— specifically addressing rumors that it was an audition tape for the role of Glinda in the 2024 film.

“I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart [was] my stylist,” Seyfried told PEOPLE.

“I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was like coming up,” she continued, adding, “So I was just f------ around really, and I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda. And Elizabeth was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point."

Seyfried noted that while she loves her stylist, “maybe it would be better if it hadn’t been posted,” because “it was truly just a fun, like, [behind-the-scenes] moment of my Lancôme shoot.”



However, the Les Miserables actress admitted that even though the video was “in jest” she did, in fact, later audition for the role of Glinda in earnest — a part which eventually went to Ariana Grande.

“I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it's meant to," she revealed, adding that she thought the film turned out “fantastic.”

“It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well. And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it's meant to be for sure.”

Andrew Toth/Getty Amanda Seyfried (center) pictured with her Make It Cute cofounders Anne Hoehn (L) and Maureen North (R)

Seyfried then shared that she is currently preparing for her upcoming role in the thriller-mystery The Housemaid, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name and will costar Sydney Sweeney. The role — she revealed — required her to dye her hair blonder.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Amanda Seyfried at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in January 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"I was excited because I am pretty boring. I needed a change. So I was like, you know what? This is going to be the big movie where I do something different,” she said, while also noting that the new look “really does help me get into character.”

Seyfried also admits to PEOPLE that she generally tries to avoid spending too much time in front of the mirror — especially when she’s on her family’s farm in upstate New York.

“My makeup artist came over the other day because I had to do a talk show, and she was like, ‘You need to pluck your eyebrows.’ “ she said. “I've been on the farm for so long, and I haven't had to do anything press-wise. So, I don't look too close if I don’t have to, which I think is a good thing. I think we should just stick to that. I'd rather just not know.”

Seyfried was at the Dec. 10 event to promote her children’s toy decor company Make It Cute, which she co-founded in an attempt to “preserve the intentional design of our homes while also incorporating playful elements for our kids to enjoy” — per the company’s website.

