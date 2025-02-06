Motherland fans reach same conclusion on spin-off Amandaland

The comedy follows Amanda as she starts a new life in South Harlesden

What did you miss?

Motherland fans have declared new spin-off Amandaland "absolutely hilarious" and "just as sharp" as the original.

The comedy is a sequel of sorts to the hit sitcom, which followed busy mum Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) as she juggled her career while navigating school mum power struggles. The new series focuses on snobby Amanda (Lucy Punch) — who used to lord it over the other parents — as she starts again in a new postcode after her divorce forced her to downsize.

It started on BBC One on Wednesday, 5 February and viewers loved it, saying it was as "toe-curling" and "cringe-worthy" as they had hoped it would be.

What, how and why?

Motherland, which ran for three series and two Christmas specials between 2016 and 2022, followed Julia, Amanda and their circle of school mum friends in Chiswick. The series picks up years after the end of Motherland and sees Amanda living in a flat in South Harlesden (SoHa for those in the know), with her children now at senior school.

Joanne Lumley has reprised the role of Amanda's mum Felicity. (BBC)

While Maxwell Martin and the rest of the Motherland cast are not in the series, Amanda is reunited with her long-suffering friend Anne (Philippa Dunne).

The first instalment follows Amanda as her children, who are now in their teens, start at their new school. She signs them up for football in a bid to get in with the "movers and shakers" in the mum community, clashes with her new neighbour over parking and ends up at a raucous house party as she attempts to make friends with lesbian couple Della (Siobhan McSweeney) and Fi (Rochenda Sandall).

Joanna Lumley reprises her Motherland role as Amanda's mum Felicity, who is trying to flee her carer, Joy.

She serves up a few of the barbs she's become known for, sniping about the size of her new home and at one point stopping by to see her daughter with a "little tuck parcel from Waitrose, now that you have only got a Tesco Metro".

What did viewers say?

Fans were impressed with the first slice of action from SoHa, with many posting messages on X saying they felt it was a worthy follow up to Motherland.

"Amandaland is so good, one of the funniest things I've watched in years!" said one. Another posted: "Hilarious and some great one liners. Also cringe-worthy. Loved it."

"Omg! Amandaland was brilliant! Absolutely HILARIOUS!" said someone else.

Another said it was "just as sharp as Motherland" and one fan remarked: "Cringe and so funny. Looking forward to next week."

Amanda is reunited with Anne. (BBC)

"Amandaland was everything I hoped it would be," said another impressed viewer.

"Chaotic, hilarious and thoroughly enjoyable."

"Glad to see Amandaland is as toe curling as Motherland," commented somebody else

"Amandaland is a great watch — the perfect amount of heart and second-hand embarrassment! Lucy Punch & Philippa Dunne are brilliant," one posted on the platform.

However, there were a few who didn't think the spin-off quite measured up to Motherland.

"Amandaland really not feeling it… I didn’t ‘lol’ once…. Don’t think this is gonna fly…" said one, as another chimed in to say: "Enjoyable but I kinda wish they had just done another series of Motherland."

"Loved Motherland so much," said one person. "Amandaland is not quite there."

Amandaland is available on BBC iPlayer.