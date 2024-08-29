Amandla Stenberg Says ‘Acolyte’ Cancelation Is “Not A Huge Shock” After “Vitriol” From ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Amandla Stenberg has broken her silence on the cancellation of The Acolyte, following what she called a “rampage of vitriol” from fans.

After Lucasfilm previously opted not to proceed with a second season of the Star Wars spin-off series, the actress explained why the show’s abrupt cancelation was “not a huge shock” for her when it was announced this month.

“There are many folks out there that I want to acknowledge and I want to show appreciation and love and support for, so that’s why I’m hopping on here to talk about this, which is that our Star Wars show has been canceled,” Stenberg said Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

“And I’m gonna be transparent and say that it’s not a huge shock for me,” she added. “Of course I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced.”

