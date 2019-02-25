Amandla Stenberg Steps Out With Next-Level Braids at the Oscars

Lauren Valenti

Ever a beauty chameleon, Amandla Stenberg managed to outdo herself for her first-ever Oscars ceremony with an intricately braided updo—the result of a collaboration with hairstylist Vernon Francois.

The look was both referential—a nod to her flapper-esque metallic crystal chain-tiered gown by Miu Miu—and in a modern category all its own. "We wanted to bring out the glamour and sophistication of the 1920s, but also pay homage to tradition with her texture," explained Francois. "But when I was researching braids in that sort of [finger-waved shape], I couldn't find any. So we were on a mission to create it."

Re-imagining the decade's sculpted waves in plait form came with some pressure—"We had to set a new precedent!" he says—that rendered Francois virtually sleepless as he sketched it out in his head the night before the Awards. Ultimately, the pro braider was able to pull off the style, which featured a single plaited S-wave laid sculpturally across Stenberg’s hairline on top of knotted cornrows woven back into a bun, over the span of two hours this morning. With a style that connected the past to present, where the beauty, history, and versatility of braids is being celebrated like never before, Stenberg’s retro-futurist coif sets a new Oscars beauty standard.

