Amazing Hypercar Track Gathering Probably Has Your Favorite Model

We'd take the Rimac Concept_One, thanks.

A company called 402 Automotive is responsible for one the most epic supercar and hypercar meetings in the world this year. Last weekend, more than 70 of the most exclusive exotics gathered at the TT Circuit in Assen, the capital of the Drenthe province in the Netherlands, and we are happy to share a couple of videos from the event, trying to reproduce the actual atmosphere at the track.

The total value of all the cars at the happening easily surpasses $50 million and you can clearly see a couple of truly rare machines, including the Zenvo TSR-S, Apollo IE, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and Rimac Concept_One. The Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Centenario, Ford GT, Koenigsegg Agera R, Pagani Huayra, several Porsches and Corvettes right behind them all look somewhat mainstream in this company.

More supercar gatherings from this year:

70 Lamborghinis Gather For Valentino Balboni’s 50th Anniversary

The SuperCar Sunday is an annual event sponsored by tire manufacturer Vredestein, which gathers supercars from all around the world. Usually, it features a number of programs, including a parade of classic supercars from the 70s and 80s, drag races, and hot lap sessions with race pilots behind the wheel. The organizers of the event are planning another supercar meeting in the Netherlands this year, which should take place on September 30 at the Circuit Zaandvoort, near the North Sea coast line.

As for the TT Circuit in Assen, it’s a lovely motorsport race track, built in 1955. It has a capacity of 100,000 spectator, including 60,000 seats, and a length of 2.83 miles (4.55 kilometers) with a mixture of super-fast flat-out and slow corners. It is regarded as one of the fastest tracks in Europe thanks to its grippy surface. The circuit holds events from the calendars of the Superbike World Championship, Formula Renault, British Superbike Championship, and others.

Story Continues