'Amazing Race Canada' Season 10: Eliminated father-daughter team Sam and Brad May talk eating pig brains, football finesse

The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 gave us a jam-packed episode this week, including a football and memorization challenge with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, pig brains and bison testicles for racers to eat, and a visit to host Jon Montgomery hometown of Russell, Man. But Ukrainian dancing proved particularly difficult for ex-NHL player Brad May, the last challenge before he was eliminated with daughter Sam May.

"The true answer is, I'm pissed," Brad told Yahoo Canada. "I'm mad at myself that I couldn't do this Ukrainian dance and keep our chances alive."

"But we had a wonderful time, great experience. ... It's one of the greatest experiences that we've ever had together. And everybody else on our race, I think we'd all say it was life changing."

"I feel like I did win just by having my dad as my partner and then amazing memories that we got to create," Sam added. "But obviously, watching our last episode last night was pretty sad."

"It was like a constant security blanket having him around. Best teammate. Best friend."

Among the great memories the father-daughter team have from Amazing Race Canada is Sam having her "main character moment" running out onto Mosaic Stadium for the Roadblock challenge, memorizing 12 football plays and executing the correct one called out by the coach.

"I had a great time," Sam said. "It was cool to actually play with the quarterback of the Roughriders."

"I didn't realize how hard that challenge could have been for Sam or everyone, and [she] killed it," Brad added. "Not to mention she caught the ball, double hand spike when she got a touchdown. It was amazing."

But with the fun challenges come the more difficult moments, including racers having to choose to eat either pig brains or three bison testicles for breakfast. Going for the brains, Sam shared that for her, the experience was even worse than it looked on TV.

"What was worse was my dad talking to me right after about a different challenge ... and all I could smell was pig brain," she said.

"They're delicacies and there are people that love this stuff, but the texture and consistency of the pigs brains - the taste wasn't that bad to be honest, for me, but it was the texture that was really odd," Brad added.

'That was sinister'

While the father-daughter duo ran a tough race, coming in at the top of the pack at the end of several legs, they also identified twins Lauren and Nicole Peters, and "Baseball Bros" Michael Crouse and Tyson Gillies, as strong competitors.

While The Traitors Canada couple Kevin Martin and Gurleen Maan have faced some heat for their sabotage-motivated strategy, Brad said they're both "brilliant" and know how to play the reality TV game.

"When [Kevin] was like, 'Hey if we give Michael and Amari [Linklater] the wrong directions we can send them 30 minutes in the opposite direction,' ... when he made that comment I'm like, that was sinister," Brad said. "But you know what, it's a game and you're doing this for $250,000, to travel around the world, a couple of cars. I think that was a brilliant plan."

"I just don't think I could have done that because I am not really that type of game player, but I respect that."