Amazon Delivers Docuseries About Australian Men’s Cricket Team

Amazon has ordered its latest Australian original with a docuseries following the Australian Men’s Cricket Team.

The SVOD service has ordered The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes at one of the world’s best cricket teams which fell from grace before reclaiming their title.

The series, which will air in early 2020, picks up after a ball tampering controversy in South Africa and begins with the appointment of Justin Langer as coach before showing how they won the 2019 Ashes series.

The Test is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media and directed by Adrian Brown.

It is the latest Amazon original in Australia after the company ordered non-scripted series LOL: Last One Laughing, hosted and executive produced by Rebel Wilson earlier this year as well as a slew of Australian stand-up comedy specials from the likes of Tom Gleeson, Judith Lucy, Celia Pacquola and Tommy Little.

“As we continue to increase production of Australian Amazon Original series, our goal is to tell local stories that resonate with our Prime members and we believe that The Test will do just that,” said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals at Amazon Studios. “In working with Cricket Australia, we’ve captured the spirit of the nation’s sport that will be sure to delight both fans of the game as well as those who enjoy an amazing comeback story of redemption. We’re excited to launch this series exclusively for our Prime members in Australia and around the world.”

“Cricket is a game steeped in tradition, and the behind the scenes access the Australian Cricket team have provided for The Test is unprecedented.” said Adrian Brown, director of The Test. “I can’t speak highly enough of the players and coaches involved. Having the opportunity to tell this story of resilience, character and achievement against-the-odds has been a privilege and I can’t wait to share it.”

