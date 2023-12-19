Amazon Driver Navigates Severe Flooding in Long Island

An Amazon delivery driver was caught in floodwaters in Long Island, New York, on Monday, December 18, as heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding in the region, causing travel disruptions and power outages.

Footage posted by the Amityville Fire Department shows flooded conditions in the town, located in Suffolk County, on Monday.

Low-lying areas of Nassau and Suffolk counties were worst hit, local media reported.

While the storm system moved east of the area, residual flooding, as well as ongoing coastal flooding, was expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service on Monday night. Credit: Amityville Fire Department via Storyful