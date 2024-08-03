Amazon MGM Celebrates ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Emmy Nominations with Escape Game Event in Los Angeles

16 Emmy nominations is a lot to celebrate. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Amazon MGM Studios’ TV series reimagining of the 2005 spy rom-com “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” has been considered a runaway hit and is now looking to cement its status at the awards ceremony this Fall. Before that, however, Amazon MGM wants to pay it forward to fans with an exclusive opportunity to become secret agents themselves.

On August 10, 11, and 12, the studio will be take over The Escape Game LA at Westfield Century City, where attendees will be treated to a complimentary escape game to test their espionage skills. The experience will start at the iconic “HiHi” kiosk to receive their assignment and enjoy an immersive gameplay mission featuring easter eggs from the series. Would-be spies who successfully complete their mission will receive an exclusive prize. Reservations can be made now by visiting this link. Walk-ins will also be available.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” garnered 16 nominations for its debut season, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Donald Glover), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Maya Erskine), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Guest Acting nominations for Paul Dano, John Turturro, Parker Posey, Sarah Paulson, and Michaela Coel. The show’s 16 nominations all contributed to Amazon MGM’s impressive total of 62 Emmy nominations this year.

Showrunner and co-creator of the series, Francesca Sloane, was recognized at IndieWire Honors earlier this Summer with the Breakthrough Award for her work on the show. During her speech, she reflected on the first day of shooting the series and how lucky she felt to be in the business of entertainment. Speaking to an audience that included Quinta Brunson and Dakota Fanning, she said, “We were in Tribeca, it was our first day, there were stunt drivers, and we were in Manhattan, and Maya Erskine was wearing this beautiful red dress. Donald’s wearing a suit, and Hiro [Murai] and I were looking around, and there’s all of these lights, and we’re these scrappy, low-budget kids. We just were like, how the hell are they letting us get away with making this, and I feel that way about every single day of my life. As a society, we are craving really original storytelling, and I really hope we get to make more and more of that and that the tide shifts in the direction of that original storytelling.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.

