Amazon MGM Studios Unveils Trailer for Toronto and London Bound ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with India’s Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, has released the trailer for its upcoming Hindi-language original film, “Superboys of Malegaon.”

“Superboys of Malegaon” is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 13, followed by its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

The film, inspired by the real-life experiences of amateur filmmaker Nasir Sheikh, is set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra in western India. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The story explores themes of friendship, creativity, and perseverance in the face of challenges.

Directed by Reema Kagti (“Dahaad”) and written by Varun Grover (“All India Rank”), the film features a cast including Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Vineet Kumar Singh (“The Brawler”) and Shashank Arora (“Made in Heaven”) in lead roles. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Kagti said: “Nasir’s story is a testament to the power of cinema. His journey into low budget amateur film-making is incredible. He had very little to work with, but eventually created a thriving video film industry in Malegaon. It was complete with their own distribution and exhibition network through video parlors. Nasir is a very inspirational man.”

Zoya Akhtar added: “Reema and I are interested in all kinds of stories and want to be able to tell all kinds of stories. The thing is, I don’t think we make a special effort to be relatable or raw. I think we make an effort to be as true and authentic to a particular story that we pick to tell because that’s the only way it will get relatable, I think the effort is to be honest.”

“Superboys of Malegaon” is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2025, after which it will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

