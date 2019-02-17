Amazon Peladao: a soccer tournament unlike any other

Salcomp players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Peladao amateur soccer tournament at Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Despite many of the players having worked a full 8-hour shift at a factory before the game, the female team went on to win one of the biggest amateur soccer tournaments on the planet. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — It's 4:10 a.m. in the largest city in Brazil's Amazon region, and striker Suzy Carvalho is busy preparing for the biggest game of her amateur career.

Dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers, the 34-year-old mother of two steps out of her boyfriend's rented bedroom and into the night, walking a tight favela road and climbing a steep stairway to catch a bus. While neighbors return home from a hard night of partying, Carvalho thinks about her strategy for the women's final of the Peladao, one of the biggest amateur soccer tournaments on the planet.

But before she steps on to the pitch for the Saturday afternoon game, she must first work a full shift at a local charger and adapter factory, where most of her teammates also work.

They will leave only 90 minutes before kickoff, excited for the chance to play a final in front of thousands of fans in Manaus' 2014 World Cup stadium, the Arena da Amazonia.

"This time I can't waste time flipping from one side of the pitch to the other," said Carvalho as she waited for the bus to get to work. "I have to be more goal-focused. Last year I didn't do that, and we lost the trophy in the dying seconds of the final. I cried so much. That can't happen again."

"Pelada," in Portuguese "naked" or "bare," is what Brazilians call amateur soccer, often played on improvised pitches on streets, fields, beaches and river banks. The annual gigantic Amazon Peladao, which began in 1973, exists because of the passion of between 700 and 800 teams.

This year's finals — three games for different men's age groups and the women's game that Carvalho played in — were attended by some 20,000 fans who came out for an event that mixed soccer, beauty, banana chips and partying.

Many players had eye-catching hairstyles, including a boy aged 13 with his hair dyed completely white, many trying to copy whatever style Neymar had throughout his career and others whose hair carries inscriptions like "I love Jesus." But during the games, they were hard on each other, diving in for the ball during the matches that feature two 25-minute halves.

Goals often featured Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebrations, with some overweight players jumping in front of spectators and opening their arms, proclaiming that they have arrived.

For players, coaches and organizers, mostly from this city of almost 2 million people with little connection to the rest of Brazil, the tournament is very serious business.

On Saturday, players in the men's final invaded the pitch each time they disagreed with the referee, coaches made gestures suggesting the linesman was a thief, homophobic insults came fast and furious, and riot police were on hand to protect referees from violence on three occasions.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time, Alvorada beat Betania on penalties in Saturday's main Peladao event for men aged between 16 and 38. The crowd again invaded the pitch but this time to celebrate with banana chips while spraying beer.

Carvalho had a much quieter time in her final. After a poor first half between her Salcomp team and rivals Gremio, she feared she would get a silver medal again.

The factory workers looked tired playing a Gremio team whose players had been able to rest before the match began.

Then, the momentum began to shift in Salcomp's favor.

"It was the God of soccer intervening for us," Carvalho said.

One of the Gremio players got a red card for pulling her shirt off before a substitution. That unexpected event gave Salcomp a big advantage. And in the final seconds of the match, Salcomp striker Carol headed home to make it 1-0. It was the team's second title, the first was in 2011.

"Every sacrifice we make is worth it. We won the Peladao and now I can sleep better," Carvalho said.

The majority of Peladao players do not dream of turning professional, although a few have managed to do that with small clubs in Brazil's northern states.

Saturday's finals at the Arena da Amazonia did have an air of professionalism considering that most of the competition is contested on muddy Manaus pitches that barely qualify as a playing surface.

Alvorada players will share a car as a prize. The brand and the model are still to be chosen this year but it is the only prize at stake. The only award for all the others is in their passion for soccer.

