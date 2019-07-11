Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everlast boxing and fitness gear is up to 40% off

If you've been putting off heading to your local boxing ring, now is the time to act.

Normally, New Year's is what prompts couch potatoes to hit the gym, but we have something even better: Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day is Amazon's huge annual sale for Prime members and will be held this year on July 15 and 16. As if that wasn't enticing enough already, some of the deals have already begun, including gear from Everlast.

Everlast is the world's leading manufacturer of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. The recognizable and reliable brand has been around since 1910 helping fitness junkies and newcomers alike punch it out (on a bag, of course).

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, the brand announced dozens of sales on wraps, gloves, bags and other gear, including some deals up to 40% off. Boxing can be an expensive hobby, so if it's one you've been thinking about picking up – or one you already love – be sure to capitalize on these great savings for the gym or at home:



Pro Style Training Gloves, $25.85: Perfect-fitting gloves will elevate your boxing game and are ideal for sparring, heavy bag workouts, and mitt work. The full mesh palm ensures breathability and comfort with every jab and hook, while the premium leather and superior construction increases durability. Available in black and red.



Evergrip Weighted Jump Rope, $11.99: This weighted jump rope (featuring removable weights) challenges your cardio and upper body training, while its precision ball bearing rotation helps increase speed

