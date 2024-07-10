Amazon Prime Day 2024 is Here: It Will Be the Biggest One Yet!

Welcome to the 10th Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s biggest event of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a two-day event this year, July 16-17. It’s for Amazon Prime members only.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offering perks galore for its members. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to fully take part in Prime Day. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up here and try it free for 30 days. Amazon Prime includes free, flexible delivery options from two-day to same-day, access to Amazon Prime Video, featuring sports, movies and original content, Amazon Music, and tons of other exclusives.

How Did it Start?

Prime Day started in 2015 when Amazon decided to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was only for one day, and only in nine countries, but surpassed Amazon’s Black Friday sales figures for the previous year. Customers ordered 398 items a second, 34.4 million in total. While some Prime members complained about the merchandise and vented online about items selling out in seconds, according to CNN, the concept of Prime Day quickly exploded.

The next year, 2016, sales surpassed the previous year’s Prime Day 50% in the U.S. In 2017, Amazon stretched the event to two days. The Echo Dot was the event’s most popular purchase, and member participation was up 50% over the previous year.

There have been glitches along the way — in 2018, for example, customers were angry when Amazon’s website crashed on day one of Prime Day, and in 2020 Prime Day was delayed until October due to the pandemic — but Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day statistics demonstrated an impressive rebound. Amazon offered more products than ever before during two days, and members responded by giving Amazon its biggest sales day ever, purchasing more than 375 million items worldwide and saving over $2.5 billion. Consumers spent over $13 billion during Amazon Prime Day 2023, according to digitalcommerce360.com.

And beforehand?

Amazon always offers great deals before Prime Day even starts. Here are a few of our best suggestions:

