Amazon pulls video of executive wearing Palestine flag necklace

Amazon has taken down a company video of an executive wearing a pendant shaped like a map of Israel with a Palestinian flag imposed on top of it.

Dr Ruba Borno donned the necklace in a clip promoting its conference in Las Vegas, Jewish Insider first reported.

Palestinian-born Ms Borno, vice president of specialists and partners at cloud computing division Amazon Web Services, sparked online calls for a boycott of the tech giant.

The map dangling from her jewellery encompasses what is today Israel as well as the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories that the Palestinians have demanded as the basis for an independent state.

It comes as Amazon employee Alexander Troufanov, 28, also known as Sasha, is still being held hostage a year after a Hamas-led attack in southern Israel.

Mr Troufanov was abducted with his mother Lena, partner Sapir Cohen and grandmother Irina Tati from Kibbutz Nir Oz as they spent the Sabbath together. The three women were released in November 2023.

Alexander Sasha Troufanov, 28, kidnapped by Hamas (Supplied)

Ms Borno fled Kuwait with her parents during the first Gulf War in 1990 and settled in the United States, where Borno received advanced degrees in electrical engineering.

An Amazon spokesman told the Standard: “The violence and loss of life happening every day in the Middle East is tragic, and at Amazon, our hearts and thoughts are with any person or community that’s affected.

“Our leadership remains in regular contact with our teams based in the region to offer our support.

“The video shot was not meant to be a political statement, but we’ve taken down the video and will repost a new one in the coming days.”

Alex Wilner, tagged company founder Jeff Bezos on X, formerly Twitter and wrote: “Vile. This is unacceptable and warrants immediate termination.”

Another user Michael Expand said: “Cancelling my subscription to Prime Video.”