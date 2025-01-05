Amazon to release Melania Trump documentary

Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump will be the focus of a new Amazon documentary.

Mrs Trump will serve as an executive producer on the Prime Video project, which is due to be released later this year.

Amazon Prime offered few details about the project, but said it was looking forward to sharing this "truly unique story".

Neither Mrs Trump nor her husband, President-Elect Donald Trump, has commented on the documentary since the announcement.

Because she has yet to comment, it is unclear exactly how involved she will be but the executive producer role signals she has editorial control over the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project began filming in December 2024 and will be released in theatres and on the streaming platform in the second half of 2025, Amazon said.

"Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized," the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world."

The president-elect will take the oath of office later this month.

The documentary will be directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual misconduct by women, including actress Olivia Munn, in 2017. His lawyer denied the allegations.

This is the latest media project from Mrs Trump, who released an autobiography in October. The memoir was a New York Times and Amazon best seller.

Mrs Trump has only made a handful of public appearances with her husband since they left the White House in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some US news outlets report she will not live in the White House when her husband returns to Washington later this month.

The documentary announcement also marks the latest in string of connections between the president-elect and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Last month, Mr Bezos announced Amazon would donate $1m to Trump's inauguration fund and make a $1m in-kind contribution.

Amazon also announced it would stream Trump's inauguration on its platform Prime.

Mr Bezos recently described Trump's re-election victory as "an extraordinary political comeback" and dined with him at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.