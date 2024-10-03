Amazon Removes ‘Fake’ Kim Porter Memoir After Children Shut Down Untrue Claims

"Anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves," the late model's four children previously said in a statement

Venturelli/Getty Kim Porter in 2017

A memoir claiming to be written by Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex and late model Kim Porter has been pulled from Amazon.

The book, titled KIM'S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side... was released on the e-commerce company's platform early last month. It detailed alleged disturbing and graphic sexual encounters with Combs and other well-known celebrities. It also accused Combs of physically abusing Porter.



"We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher," a spokesperson for Amazon tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The book is not currently available for sale in our store."

Related: Joe Jonas Appears to Avoid Singing Diddy Lyric in 'Cake by the Ocean' During Paris Concert

Scott Dudelson/Getty Sean"Diddy" Combs

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Porter and Combs' children shut down claims that the memoir was valid. The two share son Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D'Lila, 17. Combs was also a father figure to and helped raise Porter's son Quincy Brown, 33, whom she shares with R&B singer Al B. Sure.

Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D'Lila wrote in a joint Instagram statement, "We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating bout our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship."

Speaking about the memoir directly, they added, "claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charley Gallay/Getty Justin Dior Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kim Porter, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure!, and Christian Casey Combs on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

They continued in part, addressing speculation that "foul play" was a factor in Porter's death, and asked that fans "respect our request for peace." Porter died in 2018 and a coroner later determined her cause of death was lobar pneumonia.

Combs' attorney Erica Wolff also previously told PEOPLE that the memoir is "fake," "offensive" and "a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."

Related: Wendy Williams Says 'It's About Time' Diddy Is Investigated for Sex Trafficking Crimes

Wolff called out Chris Todd (real name Todd Guzze), who self-published the book under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood.

"Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better," Wolf told PEOPLE. "Unlike the fabrications in his sickening 'memoir,' it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

A source also previously told PEOPLE that Porter's family was "exploring all their options," specifically regarding legal action against the publisher.

At the time, Todd doubled down on the validity of the book, addressing himself in third person, and told PEOPLE , “Do you think Chris Todd would risk his ass and rep on something that was fake??Number one on Amazon.”

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice while he awaits trial. His next court is scheduled for early this month.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.