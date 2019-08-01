Amazon Sets More Than 60 Teams to Compete on ‘Eco-Challenge’ Reboot From Mark Burnett, Bear Grylls

Amazon has set the lineup of more than 60 teams from 30 countries that will be competing on “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” the “Eco-Challenge” reboot from Mark Burnett and Bear Grylls. Hosted by Grylls and executive produced by Burnett, Lisa Hennessy and Eric Van Wagenen, the “epic, gritty and unpredictable” race will take place in Fiji this fall and be captured for a 10-episode series to launch on Prime Video in 2020. Among the teams racing are Team Khukuri Warriors, 28-year-old sisters from India who are racing for gender equality and are the first set of twins and South Asians to complete the Explorers Grand Slam (7 Summits, North & South Pole); a team of veteran racers who competed in all nine seasons of Eco-Challenge, now returning as grandparents; an American Eagle Scout team and a team of Scouts from Australia, a team of Wounded Warriors who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the world’s youngest expedition racer to compete in the Adventure Racing World Series at the age of 17, who holds three world records; and a team of Ironman athletes including “The Iron Cowboy” who gained notoriety for completing 50 Ironmans in 50 states in 50 days....