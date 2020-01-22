Amazon Shoppers Swear This High-Impact Sports Bra Passes the Bounce Test

If you can’t stand sports bras, here’s a little secret: You’re probably wearing the wrong one. A good sports bra gives you plenty of airflow, won’t suffocate you mid-workout, and definitely doesn’t allow the ladies to bounce around while you’re focused on conquering your cardio routine. Sounds pretty nice, right?

Fortunately, Amazon shoppers are all about finding the right sports bra — whether that’s an ultra comfy sports bra, an inventive style with a built-in pocket, or an affordable find — and the latest design to capture the hearts of these dedicated shoppers is Champion’s Full-Support Sports Bra, a high-impact racerback that meets all of the guidelines for a good sports bra.

Of course, it’s not too surprising that Champion is the brand behind Amazon’s number one best-selling plus-size sports bra. The athleticwear company actually purchased the original sports bra, first called a “jogbra” in 1977, and they’ve only made it better since.

This high-impact design has molded cups that offer plenty of support and keep the ladies securely in place through every last burpee, jump-squat, and mile on the elliptical. Despite giving unbeatable bounce control, you won’t have to worry about feeling feeling squashed by the bra, either. One reviewer said: “They are tight enough that my chest doesn’t bounce around all crazy, but I also don’t feel like my chest is suffocating me.”

Alongside eliminating painful boob bounce, the design emphasizes comfort to create a sports bra you won’t want to immediately take off the minute you walk through the front door. Targeted ventilation throughout maximizes airflow to keep you from overheating during even the sweatiest workouts, while extra wide straps with built-in gel cushioning evenly distribute weight across the shoulders to eliminate uncomfortable digging.

Buy It! Champion Women’s Full-Support Sports Bra, $19.99—$64.58; amazon.com

Owners also appreciate the bra’s advanced fabric, which is made with a double-dry technology that simultaneously wicks away sweat and encourages rapid evaporation. So you can officially say goodbye to chafing or uncomfortable rubbing that results from wet fabric. Plus, the hook-and-eye closure on the back earns a shoutout from buyers who love how easy it is to undo, making the sports bra itself easy to remove.

It’s no surprise that the sports bra has already become a number one best-seller on Amazon with over 1,800 five-star reviews. Called a literal “godsend” by one reviewer, it’s not only ideal for high-impact workouts, but comfortable enough for all-day wear, too. While it won’t separate and define like a regular bra does, one reviewer confirmed it definitely doesn’t give you a single uniboob either.

Another bustier wearer said it’s their “new favorite” and wrote: “This bra is amazing all around. Support and bounce-protection is UNMATCHED. I love that it’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ and instead we can order our actual bra size — this is the way to go! I am wearing this as a regular bra with tank tops and during the day because it is SO COMFORTABLE. I ordered several more right away.”

Even better, the affordable price point makes these supportive sports bras a must: Prices start at just $20 and increase based on your desired color and size. Luckily, with over 26 colorways to shop, you’ll find your perfect match in no time.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.