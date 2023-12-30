Amber Alert canceled after Lakewood baby brought to police department

ABC News

The mysterious deaths of a pregnant teen who was about to give birth and her boyfriend are now being investigated as a capital murder case, San Antonio police said. Calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy," police said they were looking for two persons of interest after 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were found dead days after the Texas mom-to-be was scheduled to be induced. Police initially said an 18-year-old full-term pregnant woman and a 22-year-old man believed to be Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a Kia Optima in San Antonio on Tuesday.