Amber Alert issued for Kentucky 5-year-old after mother, Kelly Black, found dead

Law enforcement in Kentucky were searching Monday for a young girl a day after her mother was fatally shot. Police say the girl is believed to be with her father, the suspect in the killing.

The Kentucky State Police on Monday issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Lela Black, and said she is likely with her father, Byron Black, 42. No one has heard from either of them since Friday, the alert said.

Police described Byron Black as potentially "armed and dangerous."

On Sunday, authorities found Kelly Black, Lela's mother, dead at a home in Princeton, Kentucky, the Kentucky State Police said. She died of an apparent gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Authorities soon issued a warrant for the arrest of Byron Black.

The Kentucky State Police said they could be in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with paint peeling off the hood and a California license plate 5J83779. Police said Byron Black has brown eyes and brown hair and is six feet tall. Lela Black is 3 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Kentucky State Police urged anyone with information about Lela or Byron Black to call (270) 676-3313.

