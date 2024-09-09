Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Idaho. Suspect vehicle identified

An Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl in Idaho was sent out around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The girl was last seen in a 2010 white Ford Escape with Idaho license plates 1AZN3U, according to the alert sent by Idaho State Police.

The alert alleges that a 55-year-old man took the girl after an argument with her mother to go artifact hunting in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County, and did not return the child.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who locates the vehicle to contact 911.