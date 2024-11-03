AMBER Alert issued for missing Crandall boy Saturday night

A copy of the AMBER alert issued Saturday by the Crandall Police Department.

Crandall police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 12-year old boy, according to a copy of the alert.

The child was identified as Connor Young, who is Black, weighs 100 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, the alert says.

Police believe the boy may be with 42-year-old Dorcas Young, and they are traveling in a black 2023 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate number SNH9831.

The boy was last seen July 4 near the 2800 block of Lolita Way in Heartland.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crandall Police Department at 469-367-4500, or to call 911 if they have seen Young.