Amber Alert issued for pregnant woman, 4 kids taken at gunpoint by man accused in killing

Law enforcement in Minnesota have issued an Amber Alert for a man accused of abducting a pregnant woman and her four children.

Prior to the kidnapping, state officials said the man − considered armed and dangerous − reportedly fatally shot someone at a nearby home before burning it down.

According to information from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Nikkole Dobson, 33, and her four children were kidnapped by her 35-year-old boyfriend, Chad Aanerud.

Officials identified the children as Brandon, 14; Haley, 11; Gracie, 7; and Chloe, 3.

The home is in the small city of Brainerd in the East Central part of the state, about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

What does pregnant kidnapping victim Nikkole Dobson look like?

Law enforcement described Dobson as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 198 pounds, with green eyes and reddish brown hair and said she is pregnant.

Aanerud is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with Minnesota license plate AEC 351.

Minnesota law enforcement on Nov. 1, 2024, issued an Amber Alert for Nikkole Dobson, 33, and her children reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her boyfriend, Chad Aanerud, considered armed and dangerous. Officials identified the children as Brandon, 14; Haley, 11; Gracie, 7; and Chloe, 3.

Investigation continues into Minnesota Amber Alert kidnapping

According to a preliminary investigation, about 1:50 a.m. Friday, Aanerud arrived at a home on the 15000 block of Loerch Road where Dobson and her children were staying, fired a rifle round into the ceiling there, and forced Dobson and her children to leave with him.

He is also suspected of fatally shooting a man at a separate nearby residence and burning down a homeon that property.

The suspect and victim's direction of travel was not immediately known.

"Do not approach," the state agency wrote regarding Aanerud in a release regarding the armed kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the suspect or victims' whereabouts or who spots them is asked to call 911.

