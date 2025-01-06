Amber Alert issued for three missing children in New Brunswick: police

OROMOCTO, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick issued an Amber Alert early Monday for three children, possibly abducted and believed to be in danger.

Mounties in the town of Oromocto, south of Fredericton, are seeking assistance in locating a woman and three children who were last seen on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Natacha Ashley Kelly, 34, and children Jenelle Kelly-Sellick, 15, Emrick Kelly-Sellick, 13, and Myles Kelly-Colford, 1, were last seen on Finnamore Street in Oromocto on Sunday. They were reported missing on the same day.

Police say all four may be driving in a Red Dodge Caravan with New Brunswick license plate KFC 028 or GWO 230.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natacha Kelly, 34, is described as being around five-feet-one-inch tall, and 121 pounds. She has brown hair and blue/green eyes . She has an ankle tattoo of a heart with the name "Emrick" and a second tattoo on her hip bone of a dolphin.

Jenelle Kelly-Sellick, 15, is about five-foot-one, weighs around 100 pounds, and has ginger hair and blue/green eyes.

Emrick Kelly-Sellick, 13, is described as around five-foot-two and about 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and dark-coloured eyes.

Myles Kelly-Colford, 1, is about two feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

Clothing descriptions are not available at this time.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try to locate them but have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the family is asked to contact 911, or the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press