Amber Alert: Missouri authorities search for kidnapped child in silver Kia

An Amber Alert has been issued in Kansas City as authorities search for a child kidnapped at gunpoint.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating Darryl Livingston Jr. who was seen driving a silver Kia Forte with temporary tags reading 018JA6.

Jaxon Halley, 2 and his mother were kidnapped from their Kansas home at gunpoint around 1:30 p.m. following a domestic altercation with the driver of the Kia, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect drove the two into Missouri, where Jaxon’s mother escaped around 3:30 p.m. near Loose Park, according to KBI. The suspect told Jaxon’s mother he planned to kill both her and the child, according to KBI. He may be armed with a hand gun, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jaxon Halley, who is believed to be in immediate danger, is a Black toddler with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie and blue jeans.

Livingston is Black and stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall with the word CUTTHROAT tattooed across his neck. He was last seen wearing a pink, purple and white basketball jersey and black jean shorts.

Livingston was last seen with the missing child in the Kia around 5:49 p.m. at Myer and Wyandotte roads.

Livingston pleaded guilty to felony armed robbery in Kansas in 2012, along with supporting felony charges of attempted armed robbery and firearm possession by a felon, according to court records.

In Missouri, Livingston was charged with resisting arrest in 2023, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.