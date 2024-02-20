Dancing on Ice's Amber Davies pleads with trolls to back off

Amber Davies has admitted she feels pressure from social media trolls. (WireImage)

Dancing On Ice's Amber Davies has pleaded with trolls to leave her alone after admitting the pressure of being in the ITV show's skate off had got to her.

West End theatre star and former Love Island winner Davies had to skate for her survival in the show in a shock result over the weekend, which saw Ricky Norwood sent home by the judges.

But some viewers criticised the result, claiming Davies had not solo skated enough in the routine - and on Tuesday morning, she told Lorraine Kelly how the comments had been affecting her.

Amber Davies says it's been tough seeing criticism of her skating. (ITV screengrab)

Amber Davies might have made her name in reality TV and is used to being reviewed in her career on the West End stage, but even she has been feeling the pressure of the scrutiny that comes with being in Dancing On Ice.

The ex Love Island star is competing in ITV's show with pro skater Simon Proulx and while they survived Sunday's skate off, Davies admitted she is still feeling rattled by some of the comments on her performance.

She appeared on Lorraine to talk about how the performance had been dedicated to her mum, and pleaded with trolls to leave her and the other contestants alone.

Davies said: "I put so much pressure on myself. I just wanted it to go perfect, and I'm not a professional skater so it's never going to be.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve. When you're in this Dancing On Ice bubble, it's all that matters, so I think people think, God, why is she crying? I'm just so emotionally invested."

Amber Davies says social media has changed since her Love Island days. (ITV)

As host Kelly asked her about some of the mean comments on her performance that were posted on social media, Davies replied: "I spoke about it on my Instagram. I'm more sensitive than I thought and I've been reading people's comments.

"It's so hard not to really let it get into my head because I feel like everything I do is wrong in some people's perspective from the audience. So I just wanted to say, whilst I was on here, please be mindful when you're writing on people's social media because we are just human beings.

"And maybe, rather than coming on to my page or someone else's page and leaving a negative comment, go to the contestant's page that you support and leave a really lovely comment to them."

She added: "It does bother you, especially when you work so hard every week, we're exhausted and I feel like I go online and then I'm disheartened. I've deleted Twitter now. I haven't been on telly for seven years. And let me tell you, social media has changed."

