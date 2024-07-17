Amber Haigh’s alleged killer took bassinet away from baby he fathered with her, court told

Amber Haigh told her neighbour Leon Henry that she was getting her locks changed and she didn’t want him to let Robert Geeves into her apartment, a court has been told.

The man accused of murdering Amber Haigh took a bassinet from the young mother’s flat so she could not use it for their baby, telling the neighbour “it’s mine, I paid for it”, a court has heard.

Robert and Anne Geeves are on trial at the New South Wales supreme court for the murder of Haigh, who was 19 when she vanished without trace from the New South Wales Riverina area in July 2002, leaving behind her five-month-old son fathered by Robert. Both Robert and Anne Geeves have pleaded not guilty.

The court on Wednesday heard evidence from Leon Henry, who lived with his wife, Daphne, in the unit next door to Haigh in the NSW town of Young. Daphne Henry befriended the young mother and Leon Henry told the court he used to see Robert and Anne Geeves coming and going from the flat.

At other times he saw Haigh’s cousin Paul Harding, her great-aunt Stella Nealon, and Nealon’s partner Ray Harding. One day Robert Geeves dropped into Haigh’s flat on his own, Henry said.

“He picked up the bassinet that was in the unit, dropped it over to my place. Said it was his bassinet and Amber was not to have it,” Henry told the court.

Henry told the court that he got to know Robert Geeves after Haigh moved in and said he came to their flat two or three times for coffee. Geeves told him that he and Anne would be dropping in to check on Haigh.

He described Haigh as “a proud mum”. “She used to say everything was fine.” Soon after Haigh had the baby, she dropped into the flat to pick up some things and go out to the Geeveses’ Kingsvale home “so Robert and Anne could help her look after the baby”.

“She said she wasn’t capable of doing it on her own,” Henry said.

But after Haigh took the baby to Sydney, Geeves had trouble locating her and the court heard Geeves took the bassinet from the flat and kept it at Henry’s flat.

Haigh later told Henry that “she didn’t want to see him [Geeves] any more”.

“She was getting her locks changed. I wasn’t to let him in,” Henry said.

Around that time, Haigh was taken to stay with Nealon. Henry said Geeves and Haigh later came back to the flat to get the bassinet. The last time Henry saw Haigh at the flat was on 2 June 2002.

“The only way I learned Amber had gone missing was when the police knocked on my door and told me,” Henry said.

Haigh was last seen on 5 June 2002. The Geeveses said they drove her that evening from Kingsvale to Campbelltown railway station so she could visit her dying father in hospital, and have not heard from her since.

They told police Haigh willingly left her infant son in their custody.

The Geeveses reported Haigh missing a fortnight later, on 19 June 2002.

The court also heard from Emma Baldock, a counsellor at the Tresillian QEII Family Centre in Canberra.

Haigh attended counselling sessions with Baldock while she stayed at the centre for five days in March 2002 for education and support when the baby was less than two months old.

Baldock told the court she found it difficult to get “a clear story” from Haigh, who had expressed some confusion about her relationship with Robert. The court also heard Robert and Anne Geeves had helped settle the child at night during some visits to the centre.

According to file notes, Haigh was pleased to see the Geeveses when they visited her at the centre.

Asked during re-examination whether Haigh could have cared for the baby with education and experience on her own, Baldock said: “I think in fairness to Amber there would have always been needed to be guiding support.”

“I can’t entirely say she would have been able to get along with doing it all by herself. She was single. It’s very hard to be a single mother when you’re highly functional,” she said.

Baldock said while fathers were welcome, the centre’s focus was very much on the mother and child and the Geeveses stayed at a hotel nearby when they visited.

She remembered Haigh had “a nice time” during her stay during which there were staff to support her and three meals a day but said it could still have been stressful for Haigh.

Baldock said while she did not have access to Haigh’s assessment tests, “it was said” she had the capacity of a 13-year-old.

“Thirteen-year-olds are less discriminating than adults, they haven’t yet formed enough knowledge about relationships to know whether this is a person you can truly trust or not,” she said.

“It could be expected to be pleased to see someone that you knew,” Baldock said.

She described Haigh as displaying “disorganised attachment”, meaning “the person has not had the ability to form trusting relationships and so they tend to form relationships in a belief and hope that that will provide them with love and security”.

“They can be somewhat indiscriminate and you can see it right from toddlerhood right through into adulthood,” she said.

Haigh’s disappearance baffled the local area after she left behind a five-month-old son who the court has heard she “adored” and “never let out of her sight”.

Haigh’s body has never been found, but a coroner has ruled she died from “homicide or misadventure”.

The prosecution has alleged in court that Haigh – described in court as “very easily misled” – was used by Robert and Anne Geeves as a “surrogate mother” because they wanted another baby.

The court has previously heard the Geeveses had had one child together – a son the same age as Haigh, who had previously dated her – but the couple wanted more children, having subsequently endured three miscarriages and a stillbirth.

“The crown case theory is that it was always the intention of the Geeveses to assume the custody and care of [the child] from Amber, but they knew that to do that, Amber had to be removed from the equation … so, the crown asserts, they killed her,” crown prosecutor Paul Kerr said.

Lawyers for Robert and Anne Geeves have argued the case against the couple – now more than two decades old – is deeply flawed and that “community distaste” at Robert Geeves’ relationship with “a much younger woman with intellectual disabilities” fuelled “gossip and innuendo”.

“Everything they did was viewed through a haze of mistrust and suspicion,” the court has heard.

The judge-alone trial continues in Wagga Wagga.