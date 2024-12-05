Amber Heard Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Amber Heard is expanding her family.

On Thursday, the “Aquaman” star, who is mom to daughter Oonagh Paige, announced via her rep that she’s expecting her second child.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” Heard’s rep told People. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard, 38, first welcomed Oonagh Paige in April 2021, which she announced months later in an Instagram post in July.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote.

The “Pineapple Express” actor added in the post that her daughter’s birth was “the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard’s pregnancy news comes nearly two years after her highly publicized legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp was finally settled.

While Heard has kept her life as a mom largely under wraps, she shared a rare glimpse of Oonagh Paige in an Instagram post earlier this year.

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” she captioned the post alongside a snapshot of her feeding her daughter on the set of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much.”

Related...