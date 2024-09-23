Amber warning in effect with flooding feared for parts of UK

A sudden storm hits Dudley Zoo, in the West Midlands, on Saturday as the summer comes to an end - Lee Hudson/Alamy

An amber weather warning for heavy rain has come into force in parts of England, with the Met Office warning that affected areas could experience more than a month’s worth of rain falling on Monday.

Thunder, lightning and hail marked the official end to summer over the weekend, with the autumn equinox on Sunday afternoon signalling the start of the new season.

Floods are expected to cause travel disruption and possibly cut off communities in some areas of central and southern England. As of 5am, 13 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – had been issued for England by the Environment Agency.

Areas affected by the flood warnings include Atherstone in Warwickshire, Leighton Buzzard and Luton in Bedfordshire and parts of London including Wimbledon and South Ruislip.

The Met Office warned people to avoid car journeys on potentially dangerous roads, and not to drive, swim or walk through floodwater. It said anyone living in a flood risk zone should consider parking their car in a safer area, storing their valuables high up and charging mobile phones.

The warnings follow heavy rain on Sunday, with some areas seeing a fortnight’s worth in just an hour.

The rain came after a final burst of summer at the end of the preceding week as high pressure brought warmer than average temperatures. The autumn equinox on Sunday marks the end of summer and the start of autumn.

A rain-hit Wimbledon Common, in south-west London, on Sunday morning - Amer Ghazzal/Alamy

Rain warnings have been in place all weekend with a fresh yellow alert having come into effect at midnight to last all of Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into north-west England and Yorkshire.

The amber warning came into force at 5am and will last until 9pm, sweeping over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull. Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain on Monday and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Sunday brought heavy rain to parts of England and Wales. More than a month's worth of rain was recorded in 24 hours in some locations pic.twitter.com/37HbitTUar — Met Office (@metoffice) September 22, 2024

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

“It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

“This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month’s worth of rain falling, and with the rain we’ve already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.

“There is a broader yellow rain warning that encompasses much other areas of England and Wales as well.”

Even before the warnings came into effect, Bedfordshire Police said: “We are aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county tonight. Please only call us if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.

“All emergency services and council teams are working as quickly as possible to help those affected but our priority will be the vulnerable. Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.”



Thunderstorms and heavy rain will persist across parts of the UK as summer officially comes to an end - Jonathan Brady/PA

Sarah Cook, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to significant surface water flooding on Monday across parts of England.

“The impacts could include localised flooding in urban areas and fast responding catchments, including some property flooding as well as travel disruption. The risk from river flooding remains low.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, and ready to support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

“We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

The average September rainfall across the UK is around 100mm (4in), meaning some areas could see more than a month’s worth on Monday.

From Tuesday, the weather is expected to be more settled, but feel cooler and turn wet and windy from the middle of the week.