Who is Amber Rose? Model who once decried Trump will now speak at RNC

Amber Rose is among the celebrity speakers at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The four-day convention starts Monday in Milwaukee.

“It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA,” Rose posted on X last week. The 40-year-old model, influencer and former reality TV star is included on convention organizers' list of speakers.

Rose, who famously had a relationship with Kanye West, voiced her support for Donald Trump in a video earlier this year, in which she donned Trump supporters' distinctive red "Make America Great Again" hat.

What State Are You Voting Trump From 2024? The Mayor & Amber Rose Want To Know! pic.twitter.com/hXcdbgPImO — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) June 25, 2024

Here’s what to know about Rose ahead of her RNC appearance.

Who is Amber Rose?

Amber Rose is a former reality TV star, rapper and model. She rose to fame after appearing in Jeezy’s 2009 “Put On” music video featuring Kanye West. Rose appeared in a number of hip hip music videos throughout the 2010s.

She cameoed on several reality TV shows, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Dancing with the Stars" and “America’s Next Top Model,” and also hosted her own talk show, “The Amber Rose Show," which ran for one season in 2016.

She released her debut single, “Fame,” featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2012.

Rose founded a Los Angles-based chapter of SlutWalk, a global protest movement against rape culture and victim-blaming, in 2015.

Who was Amber Rose married to?

Rose dated Kanye West for two years starting in 2008. She married Wiz Khalifa in 2013, but filed for divorce the next year.

She shares a son with Khalifa, and a son with music executive Alexander Edwards.

What did Amber Rose say about Trump?

Rose was outspoken against Trump during his first bid for president.

She told Daily Mail she'd move to Canada if he was elected, and called him "a f***ing idiot" in an interview with The Cut.

Rose shared a different opinion of Trump with her Instagram followers in May. She posted a photo posing with Trump and Melania, captioned, "Trump 2024."

RNC speakers

UFC CEO Dana White, television personality Savannah Chrisley and other celebrities are expected to speak at the convention. See the full list of RNC speakers here.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Amber Rose? Model, Trump supporter to speak at RNC